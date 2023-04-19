DENVER (KDVR) — It has been nearly three years since a mom went missing in Chaffee County on Mother’s Day.
To this day, the body of Suzanne Morphew has not been found. Almost a year ago, the murder charge against Barry Morphew was dismissed.
The latest development in the case is that the attorney for Morphew filed an 83-page complaint to the Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel.
Attorney Iris Eytan laid out 12 specific complaints against 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley and six other prosecutors involved in the case.
Timeline of Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance
Here’s the timeline of Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance:
- May 10, 2020: Suzanne Morphew disappeared
- May 11, 2020: Search efforts continue with drones and scent-tracking dogs
- May 14, 2020: Family of Suzanne Morphew offers $200,000 reward
- Morphew put out a reward of $100,000 and a family friend matched the amount, totaling $200k for her safe return.
- May 15, 2020: Personal items of Suzanne Morphew’s were found
- May 17, 2020: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team searched water sites
- May 17, 2020: Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office asked residents to preserve video footage from May 8 – May 12
- May 17, 2020: Morphew asks for safe return of Suzanne Morphew in video
- May 19, 2020: Suzanne Morphew’s home is cordoned off as authorities search area around house
- May 22, 2020: Residential property on the east side of Salida is searched
- July 24, 2020: Neighbors want answers from police on search efforts for Suzanne Morphew
- Aug. 11, 2020: Morphew speaks for the first time in three months regarding Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance
- Aug. 30, 2020: Brother of Suzanne Morphew asks for volunteers to help search for Suzanne
- Sept. 2, 2020: Co-workers of Barry Morphew claimed he spent the night before Suzanne Morphew vanished at a budget hotel in Denver and left the room reeking of chlorine
- Sept. 3, 2020: “Profiling Evil” team enlists volunteers in search for Suzanne Morphew
- Sept. 3, 2020: Morphew responds to co-workers’ claims about his connection to his wife’s disappearance
- Sept. 10, 2020: Search continues for Suzanne Morphew despite silence from Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office
- Sept. 24, 2020: Hundreds join Suzanne Morphew’s brother in search for Suzanne
- Sept. 28, 2020: Evidence is found near Suzanne Morphew’s home related to her disappearance
- Oct. 6, 2020: Suzanne Morphew’s home is put up for sale
- Oct. 15, 2020: Dr. Oz speaks to Nancy Grace about disappearance of Suzanne Morphew
- Oct. 29, 2020: Private dive team arrives in Colorado to search for Suzanne Morphew
- Nov. 10, 2020: Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office writes note of thanks to the community and says, “To preserve the integrity of this investigation, we cannot reveal all we have learned nor all that we are doing,” as it relates to the investigation into the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew
- March 4, 2021: Home of Suzanne Morphew is sold
- May 5, 2021: Morphew is arrested
- May 13, 2021: Morphew was charged with submitting presidential ballot in Suzanne’s name
- Aug. 9, 2021: Investigators reveal Suzanne was having an affair
- Aug. 10, 2021: Truck, phone data detail Barry’s actions
- Sept. 20, 2021: Morphew was released from jail on bond
- Sept. 20, 2021: 130 pages of arrest documents released in Morphew case
- Oct. 13, 2021: Judge rules Morphew can stay living in Maysville, despite ankle-monitor not tracking
- Nov. 8, 2021: New documents released in Morphew murder case
- Jan. 12, 2022: Morphew requests new trial date, change of venue in wife’s murder case
- Jan. 24, 2022: Judge orders prosecution release emails, documents in Morphew case
- Jan. 25, 2022: ‘It has been a hard and confusing time’: Morphew’s daughters plead for court to allow their father to visit
- March 1, 2022: One of the agents investigating Suzanne Morphew’s death said arresting Barry Morphew was “premature.”
- April 19, 2022: The district attorney for the 11th Judicial District dismissed the murder charge against Morphew without prejudice
- April 19, 2022: ‘The prosecution was manufacturing a murder case’: Defense blasts DA after Morphew charges dropped
- May 6, 2022: Attorneys for Morphew said they are planning to file a complaint against the district attorney’s office for mishandling the case
- May 6, 2022: Morphew, along with his daughters, spoke on Good Morning America, sharing how the family is feeling after the murder charge against him was dismissed without prejudice
- June 1, 2022: Linda Stanley, the district attorney in the Morphew case, was placed on administrative suspension after missing a legal education deadline
- July 21, 2022: Morphew pleads guilty to forgery charge related to mailing an election ballot for Suzanne Morphew
- March 29, 2023: Morphew’s attorney files complaints against 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley and six other prosecutors involved in the case
Where is the body of Suzanne Morphew?
At one point in the investigation, police said they believed Suzanne Morphew’s body was in a remote and mountainous region near the Morphew home. They said that weather complicated recovery efforts, but believed they were close to locating her body.
However, to this day, Suzanne Morphew’s body has not been found.