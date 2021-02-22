‘What burned up the most is the memories’: Family of six ‘lost everything’ in house fire

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Friday night before Valentine’s Day an electrical fire started a home in Pueblo County.

Three people were at home when the fire started at the property on Aldred Road near Highway 50 and Baxter Road. Wayne Stokley who owns the property said they are lucky his son, daughter in law and his grandchild were not home at the time.

Stokley said they were also housing an elderly homeless gentleman at the time. Wayne, his mother-in-law, and the man were able to get out safely.

The fire engulfed the entire house and is considered a total loss.

A lot of sentimental items like the baby certificate from the hospital along with other important documents burned in the fire. The family is asking for the public’s help and started a GoFund Me page.

>>Tap here to donate to their GoFundMe Page.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Furney said in the rural area, there are only a few fire hydrants and they have to ask Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office for assistance getting water to put the fire out.

No one was hurt in the fire, but one dog did perish in the flames.