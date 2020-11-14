What are the impacts of COVID-19 on Colorado’s court system?

DENVER (KDVR) – As COVID-19 case numbers rise in Colorado, a number of high-profile murder cases are being delayed into the new year.

Mark Redwine’s trial in the 2012 murder of his 13-year-old son, Dylan, has been reset to Jan. 25, 2021.

Due to a surge in coronavirus infections, Chief Judge Jeffrey R. Wilson on Wednesday suspended all trials until that date.

“I’m really not sure Jan. 25 is a realistic date, but we can shoot for it and see what happens,” Wilson said in the hearing Friday.

There will be a status conference Jan. 5 to reassess whether the trial will proceed.

“They are worried about their own lives with COVID. What about the fact my son at 13 years old lost his life? That doesn’t matter at all?” Dylan’s mother Elaine Hall told FOX31 earlier this week.

FOX31 spoke to George Brauchler, the district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, about the impacts these delays could have.

Brauchler is term-limited and will leave office at the end of 2020.

Last week, the trial he has been working on for accused STEM school shooter Devon Erickson was moved to Feb. 1, 2021.

“The ripple effects of these decisions to say, ‘Oh, we’ll just do it later,’ not a single one is good for the system, not a single one of them is good for justice, victims or community safety,” Brauchler said.

Brauchler says postponing these trials will create a serious backlog that will have negative long-term effects.

“The problem it’s going to create now is, that backlog is going to put pressure not on defendants, not on judges, it’s going to put pressure only on prosecutors and victims to give plea bargains to resolve cases at a different lower level than we would have previous have,” he said.