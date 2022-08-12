After a stretch of hot and dry weather that started Tuesday, we look to see a return of thunderstorms and even some heavy rain next week.

After a warm and mainly dry weekend for most, the return of the moist monsoon plume and cooler air pushing in from the east will bring a more active weather pattern.

As the pattern begins to change over the weekend storms will increase in western Colorado…and may occur over our local mountains, especially north of highway 50 by late Sunday. The monsoon plume over head on Monday and the arrival of a cold front by Tuesday will make storms more likely early next week.

At this point, storms look to have a good coverage by Tuesday and a good chunk of the area looks to get hit. The highway 50 corridor in particular and areas to the south on Interstate 25 look to have the highest chance of getting between 1 and 2″ of rain.

We’ll keep fine tuning the details over the weekend – here’s the link to our latest forecast.