(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — A tradition that began in the 1970s and has been on hiatus since 2019 is returning to Pueblo West for Independence Day 2023.

On July 4, 2023, the Wet Parade will return to Pueblo West.

“Since the 1970s, the Pueblo West Metropolitan District has celebrated Independence Day with a splash. What began as a typical hot July morning, as Fire Chief Jack Fowler sprayed a crowd of sweaty spectators with a fire hose along the parade route, has now turned into the largest wet parade and water fight west of the Mississippi,” according to the Pueblo West Metropolitan District’s website.

The Pueblo West Fire Department and Chief Caserta remind citizens “that the use of fireworks is strictly prohibited and anyone caught lighting fireworks can be fined, and in addition held liable for any damages caused by the use of fireworks.”

The wet parade hasn’t happened in Pueblo West since 2019.