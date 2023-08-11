(WESTMINSTER, Colo.) (KDVR) — Police in Westminster are searching for a real-life wedding crasher, who’s wanted for stealing cards and gifts from multiple weddings over the past month.

The same man has reportedly targeted weddings at the Establishment and the Church Ranch Event Center, where Shayna and Armando Bonilla held their dream wedding on Sunday.

On Monday, the Bonillas went to look for their cards and noticed they were missing.

“We searched through everything we brought home that day,” she said. “No cards were anywhere. So we contacted the venue the next morning.”

General manager Eric Gardner said that’s when his team spotted the culprit.

Multiple surveillance videos show a man arriving on a motorcycle, putting on an orange construction vest, and then casually walking into the main lobby where the card and gift table was set up.

“He said he was with the shuttle service, and that he knew what he was doing,” Gardner said. “He was watching our staff, and then as soon as everyone was out of the room, he went right for the gift cards.”

A man wanted for stealing items from multiple weddings in Westminster, Colorado (Credit: Church Ranch Event Center)

“When I watched that video and found him, I was sick to my stomach,” Gardner said.

The Bonillas aren’t sure how much money he got away with, but they’ve heard from friends and family that multiple cards contained cash.

“We feel like he robbed our whole family,” Shayna Bonilla said. “We just want him to be caught so nobody else has to go through this again.”

The same man is also wanted for reportedly stealing items out of a bridal suite at the Establishment last month.

Westminster Police confirm they’re investigating both thefts and say anyone who recognizes the man should give them a call.