Western Omelette closes its doors after 28 years amid coronavirus pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Saturday, the Western Omelette Restaurant announced they will be closing their doors at their Colorado Springs location.

The Facebook post stated, “We never imagined we would have to make this announcement, as Western Omelette has always been open, even though some of the worst storms. Please accept our sincere gratitude for all your support over the past 28 years, we could not have made it this long without you. We have been very blessed over the years and have met so many amazing people from all over the world.”

The restaurant in Colorado Springs employed 42 people.

The restaurant said they, “pray [employees] will return if we are able to re-open.”

In an emotional video posted to the restaurants Facebook page, Western Omelette founder Bill Border’s son, Russel, updated Coloradians about the current situation:

In the video, Russel stated Western Omelette green chile will be available Sunday, March 29 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The post stated the other two locations in Calhan and Fountain will remain open until further notice.

