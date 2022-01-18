Westcliffe composer makes classical music pieces for all 50 states

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. — A composer in Westcliffe is currently creating a piece of classical music for all 50 states.

Marcia Stockton said it all started after a fellow artist laid down the challenge.  

“he said why don’t you write a piece for every state and I thought ‘wow that’s a pretty big challenge,'” said Stockton.

Stockton has already completed six pieces featuring states like California, South Dakota, New York, and of course Colorado. 

“Colorado is such a beautiful state, it just has a really important place in my heart and made me think of writing this nostalgic type music,” Stockton explained.

 Stockton hopes that her music can bring people together in a time when so many Americans are divided.  

“I’ve seen different political approaches tried and none of these approaches work based on a political affiliation has worked very well,” Stockton added. “I thought we need something new and different. Music brings people together and instead of a revolution let’s have a renaissance.” 

Stockton hasn’t picked which state will compose a piece about next, but she has a couple of ideas. 

“I’m writing something of a James Bond Spy Theme for Virginia,” said Stockon. “I’ve got a piece called southern lights which I could arrange for Alaska.”  

All of her pieces are available to listen to on her YouTube channel.  

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local