WESTCLIFFE, Colo.– A Westcliffe chiropractor is now facing charges of unlawful sexual contact with two of his former patients. One incident took place on July 30, 2021 and the other on July 19, 2020.

One victim said that the doctor touched her breasts inappropriately, commenting that they “felt real” despite her having implants. The other said that he had exposed her breasts beyond the range of necessity to perform an adjustment on her front ribs.

According to court records, Dr. Luis Marquez turned himself into Custer County Deputies on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Marquez told FOX21 News that his chiropractic license has been suspended, and that his office is fully closed until the case has been resolved.

If anyone has any information regarding Marquez’s case, you are asked to call the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

He is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond with his next court date set for Tuesday, March 8, at 10:30 a.m.