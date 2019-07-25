West Nile Virus found in Pueblo County mosquitoes

PUEBLO — For the first time this summer, Colorado mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile Virus. Pueblo Health Officials confirmed their findings Thursday.

“Mosquitoes throughout Pueblo have West Nile virus and this is a risk to people,” said Chad Wolgram program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Wolgram added, “So far, no human cases have been confirmed in Pueblo this year.”

Still, the public is being urged to protect itself from mosquitoes, especially as their numbers rise due to recent rain and high temperatures.

Although most people with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms, some people will have a fever which may include headache, muscle pain, joint pain, rash, or diarrhea. Some infected persons experience a feeling of extreme tiredness and weakness for several weeks.

After West Nile virus enters the body from a mosquito bite, symptoms may develop in 2-14 days and can affect any age group. Anyone who notices symptoms should contact their doctor.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment advises everyone to take the following precautions:

• DRAIN: Eliminate standing water in pools, ponds, tires or similar water- holding containers as these may serve as mosquito breeding sites. Change water in pet dishes, birdbaths, and flower pots, weekly.

• DUSK AND DAWN: Avoid outdoor activities, such as gardening, at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

• DEET: Picaridin, IR3535, and oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective ingredients to look for in insect repellents. Always follow label instructions for application.

• DRESS: If outside during periods when mosquitoes are most active, cover up by wearing long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks.

The City and County of Pueblo contract with Vector Disease Control International for mosquito control activities. For complaints regarding mosquito activity, stagnant bodies of water or request for mosquito spraying, please call 719-671-2898.