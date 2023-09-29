(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, Sept. 30 a yearly gathering will take place at West Middle School for GameQuest, a community-wide gathering of like-minded teen gamers and LARPers for an interactive role-playing game, according to Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11).

D11 said LARPs is a type of role-playing game where participants portray characters through physical action, often in costume and with props. GameQuest is a smaller version of GameCon that happens every spring.

The event held at 1925 West Pikes Peak Avenue is open to all middle and high school students from any school in the Pikes Peak Region, and tickets can be purchased online or at the door and are $5.

Volunteers can sign up to support the event on the website, and Game Masters can sign up to lead D&D or Pathfinder Campaigns.

Pikes Peak Library District will have the mobile library at the event with a special focus on fantasy and sci-fi selections and authors for teens. D11 said snacks and drinks will be provided for purchase and students can buy a one-of-a-kind GameQuest T-shirt.