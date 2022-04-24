DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The West Douglas County Fire Protection District announced on social media Sunday night that Fire Marshall Stephen Smith died in the line of duty.

“Steve served with honor, courage and commitment that was unmatched. He was a leader, an educator and a dear friend of the community and a critical part of the West Douglas Family. At this time we ask for respect for his family as they deal with this incredible loss,” the West Douglas County Fire Protection District posted.

The circumstances surrounding Smith’s death have not been released and funeral arrangements have not been set.

The Fire Protection District asks people to respect the Smith’s family as they deal with this incredible loss.