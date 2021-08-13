Weekend Wrap: What to look forward to Aug. 14-15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– There’s quite a lot going on this weekend in your local area. Here’s a list of a few events you just may want to check out on Saturday and Sunday.
- Colorado Renaissance Faire – Larkspur, Colo. – Aug 14 & 15 – 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – This upcoming weekend is the Pirate Invasion! weekend at the renaissance festival. A costume contest will take place at the Rose Stage at 12:00 p.m. To learn more and buy tickets, click here.
- The Vernardos Circus – FH Beerkworks in Colorado Springs, Colo. – This Broadway-style big top circus will be in our area from Wednesday, Aug. 11 until Sunday, Aug. 22. One hour before the show, doors to the circus open to purchase refreshments and more. The circus lasts around 90 minutes. To purchase tickets and see the full schedule, click here.
- Back to School Celebration – Pikes Peak Children’s Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo. – Aug. 14 – 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. – All outside activities for this event are free and open to the public. To participate in inside activities, ticket purchase is required. To learn more, click here.
- 90’s Country Party w/Double Wide – Whiskey Baron in Colorado Springs, Colo. – Aug. 14 – 7:00 p.m. – The dance hall and saloon invites you to “dust off your dancing boots and squeeze into your tight wranglers” for a night of throwback country jams and a performance by Jake Dodd and Double Wide on their Talent Show Tour. For tickets and more information, click here.
- Drag Divas – Club Q Colorado Springs – Aug. 14-15 – 8:00 p.m. – It’s time for Club Q’s weekend drag shows to begin again with a rotating performance schedule. There is a $3 show cover during events. For more information and reservations, click here.
- Foam Party – Club Q Colorado Springs – Aug. 14 – 9:00 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. – The “infamous” foam party at Club Q is this Saturday with the party starting at 9:00 and will go until the weather says otherwise or until 1:30 a.m.
- Pueblo Pride – Mineral Palace Park in Pueblo, Colo. – Aug. 15 – 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – The pride parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and celebrations will continue until the early evening. It is free and open to all.