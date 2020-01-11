Weekend closure scheduled for I-25 between Colorado Springs and Denver

COLORADO SPRINGS– CDOT will be shutting down I-25 under the Sky View Lane Bridge near Larkspur for 16 hours over the weekend and will detour all cars using the Sky View Lane on and off-ramps.

The plan is to fully close the section from 7 p.m. on January 11 to 11 a.m. on January 12.

Motorists can expect to add 45 minutes to their trip during peak travel times.

Traffic on northbound I-25 will be taken off the mainline interstate and shifted to one lane through the northbound Sky View Lane ramp. The same will occur on the southbound side.

Traffic on southbound I-25 will be shifted to one lane through the southbound Sky View Lane ramp. All traffic will be shifted around the construction and return back to the open lanes on I-25.

CDOT says during this drainage work, crews will remove asphalt and install two drainage pipes under northbound I-25 lanes and one pipe under southbound I-25 lanes. Following this work, crews will replace the asphalt they removed and restore traffic to its original configuration.

The construction is a part of the Gap construction project. CDOT is improving 18 miles of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock by widening the highway from two to three lanes in each direction.

The Gap project is expected to be finished by 2022.