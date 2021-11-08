Weekend clinics administer nearly 1,700 COVID-19 vaccines to kids age 5-11

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – Almost 1,700 children aged 5-11 received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine across numerous clinics in El Paso County this past weekend.

“With the launch of vaccination efforts for the 5-11 age group this weekend, many parents across the county were quick to bring their children to get vaccinated and to help further protect their families as the holidays approach,” said Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public Health. “Our vaccine providers hit the ground running by administering doses as quickly as they arrived, and they’ll continue to do so again this weekend as additional shipments come into our community.”

Vaccine sites for children included cartoons and coloring stations to help create a friendly and engaging atmosphere. Laurie Beasley was able to secure appointments for her three children during clinics on Nov. 6 at El Paso County Public Health South, located in Fountain. Booster shots were also available for adults.

“Our kids felt and saw the light at the end of this tunnel,” Beasley said. “Your staff was absolutely incredible. They were welcoming and I could feel their excitement for my kids and all kids. Melissa was our nurse and I let her know she went above and beyond in her approach with my kids. It was a great day, and it is in part due to the staff in Fountain.”

Members of the Colorado Springs and El Paso County Vaccine Consortium will continue to administer doses at clinics this upcoming weekend for children ages 5-11.

Vaccine appointments for first, second and booster doses remain available for anyone 12 and older at more than 100 locations in El Paso County. For a list of all providers and free transportation options, visit elpasocountyhealth.org.