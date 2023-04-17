(COLORADO) — Tax season is coming to a close for 2023, but the tax deadline is not the usual date of April 15, instead, the deadline to file taxes is April 18.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the later due date is due to the weekend, and a law that Washington D.C. holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way as federal holidays.

Monday, April 17 is the observed day for the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day, commemorating the day of the DC Compensated Emancipation Act of 1862. The Act was signed on April 16, 1862, abolishing slavery in Washington D.C.

The holiday observed on Monday, moved the tax deadline to Tuesday, April 18.

The IRS said taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, to file.