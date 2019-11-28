Wedding ring lost in Costco returned

COLORADO SPRINGS — A family has one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

With the help from strangers and a Costco employee, a wedding band was returned to the rightful owner Wednesday after it had been lost.

Courtney Cass-Prindle used social media to get the word out about her dad, Michael Cass’s missing ring.

“My parents are visiting from AZ and with the cold fingers get slimmer. My dad lost his wedding band sometime today. He was at Einstein bagels on Woodmen this morning and at Costco on Barnes this afternoon. Not sure where it even happened. He did try on some men’s gloves at Costco and we are thinking it possibly came off in the glove. We have been back to both places and even looked through all the gloves at Costco and nothing. Please please if you can share or just keep an eye out it would be greatly appreciated.” Courtney Cass-Prindle FACEBOOK POST

The couple from Arizona has been married for 43 years.

Cass-Prindle added that her parents have been married for a wonderful 43 years and that the ring was her dad’s original wedding band. The parents were very worried and sick over the whole thing.

Kevin at Costco off 5885 Barnes Rd in Colorado Springs returned the ring to Cass. A customer had found the ring in an empty box in the freezer section.