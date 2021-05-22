WEATHER: Tornado watches in effect in eastern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — A quiet morning gave way to dark skies, wind, rain, and hail on Saturday.
A thunderstorm warning went into effect for Black Forest, Cimarron Hills, Colorado Springs and Security, but expired just before 2 p.m.
Per the National Weather Service, tornado watches are in effect in eastern Colorado until 8 p.m. That watch includes Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad and more.
The threat also includes scattered hail, which, in some cases could be as large as tennis balls, as well as isolated gusts of wind up to 75 mph.
Heavy rain hit the downtown Colorado Springs area around 1:30 p.m.
Still, more stormy weather is expected into the evening hours.
