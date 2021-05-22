WEATHER: Tornado watches in effect in eastern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — A quiet morning gave way to dark skies, wind, rain, and hail on Saturday.

This severe storm is only moving 25MPH NE, bringing up to 60MPH gusts and hail just under 1" #cowx pic.twitter.com/24NrMoUEWa — Valerie Mills (@ValWeatherGal) May 22, 2021

A thunderstorm warning went into effect for Black Forest, Cimarron Hills, Colorado Springs and Security, but expired just before 2 p.m.

Per the National Weather Service, tornado watches are in effect in eastern Colorado until 8 p.m. That watch includes Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad and more.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Colorado until 8 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/4CkhFLSjKg — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 22, 2021

The threat also includes scattered hail, which, in some cases could be as large as tennis balls, as well as isolated gusts of wind up to 75 mph.

Heavy rain hit the downtown Colorado Springs area around 1:30 p.m.

Really heavy rain across Colorado Springs right now. Downtown streets are half a foot deep in some places #cowx pic.twitter.com/fsvBLL0vDw — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) May 22, 2021

Still, more stormy weather is expected into the evening hours.

And so it begins! Storms increase in coverage and will be able to intensify fast this afternoon and evening. Stay weather aware and have a way to get updates @FOX21News #cowx pic.twitter.com/aPT7BHUJiP — Valerie Mills (@ValWeatherGal) May 22, 2021

