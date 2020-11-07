“We will not stop looking”: Search efforts ramp up for missing Colorado Springs woman

Pierce’s bandmate says she spends most of her time working or playing music.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The last known sighting of 62-year-old Christine Pierce, a well-known musician in Colorado Springs, happened more than 21 long days ago, on Friday, October 16 around 5 p.m.

After Pierce, described by those who know her well as a “creature of habit”, first missed several shifts where she works, at a Wendy’s Restaurant at the intersection of Platte and Wahsatch, and then a band practice, her friends grew concerned and called her family.

Pierce’s family filed a missing person’s report with the Colorado Springs Police Department that day.

Brian Krewson, one of Pierce’s bandmates from Riverbottom, a local rock and blues band, began organizing search efforts. In a conversation with FOX21 Digital NOW this week, Krewson described a well-attended, grid-based, block-by-block search of downtown Colorado Springs. But Krewson’s search crews weren’t able to turn up any leads.

“Wherever she was going, she didn’t make it,” Krewson said.

And no part of this scenario, he said, rings true to what he knows of Christine Pierce.

“The last time Christine left and took a vacation — she went to Champlain, Illinois,” Krewson said. “She went for a week. And before she left, she told no fewer than – I believe – 12 people. Both bands she was working with – I was one of them, her work – and she also kept us informed while she was gone. I find it very difficult to believe that she would take off, unannounced, without letting us know.”

In the weeks following Pierce’s disappearance, her family brought on a private investigator. They’re raising funds to help mitigate the cost, and Krewson is helping there too, with the coordination of a fundraising event on Saturday night at Legends Bar in Colorado Springs.

“I don’t think she realizes how much this community loves her,” Krewson said. He described Saturday’s fundraising event as “her favorite type of event – a musician’s jam.” Krewson said the event would follow local restrictions now in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, pink lights are illuminating porches across the city. It’s a movement organized by members of the local music scene, as they work to keep Christine’s case in the public eye.

Concerned community members are using pink lights to draw attention to the October 16 disappearance of Christine Pierce.

FOX21 News contacted CSPD for updates on their part of the investigation into this case, and is waiting for more information.

But Pierce’s friends and family aren’t missing a beat.

“We’re not stopping,” promised Brian Krewson on Friday afternoon, “we’re not giving up.”

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Christine Pierce, you’re asking to call Colorado Springs Police at (719) 444-7000.