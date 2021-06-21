We now know the most patriotic states in America; where does Colorado rank?

COLORADO — Colorado has been ranked as the 20th most patriotic state in America, according to a recent study.

As the Fourth of July approaches, personal-finance website WalletHub wanted to know which states are the most patriotic.

To determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. The data set ranges from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita. Below are some additional highlights from the report.

Patriotism in Colorado (1=Most Patriotic; 25=Avg.):

14th Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults

11th Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults

8th Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita

20th % of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

25th Volunteer Rate

25th Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults

20th Civics Education Requirement

28th Volunteer Hours per Resident

7th AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita

To see how other states ranked, click here.