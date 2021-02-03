‘We certainly understand the frustration’: After continuous coverage Aviator Apartments responds to water issues

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a week of publishing multiple stories about a Colorado Springs apartment complex’s discolored water the owners of the complex finally sent FOX21 News a new response.

Portico Property claims the Aviator Apartments in Colorado Springs underwent repairs to the plumbing system in 2020, but admits a new issue arose. They said now they’ll have to replace the main boiler tank.

Some residents tell FOX21 News they are not convinced that the changes will happen immediately. Some even say “I will believe it when I see it.”

In the meantime, the Portico Property plans to offer residents bottled water while the repairs are being complete. An exact time frame of how long the repairs will take was not provided.

Read the full response below:

“Thank you for offering our team an opportunity to respond to your news coverage. The property underwent major repairs to the plumbing system in 2020. Unfortunately, after providing our initial statement to your team, we were made aware of a new issue affecting the water in a specific portion of the property. Since then, our team has been focused on diagnosing and repairing this latest problem as quickly as possible. We have been in communication with the affected residents, offering bottled water along with temporary solutions to meet their needs while the repairs are completed. We certainly understand the frustration of these residents, especially in light of previous experiences. In order to complete those repairs (which involve replacement of a main boiler tank), the water will have to be shut off temporarily for the entire property, and this will likely cause some discoloration when turned back on even after a successful repair. Additional testing will be completed by experts after the repairs as well as ongoing testing and monitoring of this important situation. We truly apologize for the inconvenience caused to all residents for the current situation as well as the challenges they endured last year. Our hope is to avoid any plumbing or maintenance problems in the future, but when issues do arise, we will continue to respond as quickly as possible to resolve them. Our team is optimistic that the large scale of plumbing upgrades completed last year, along with this latest replacement, will result in a much better experience for all our residents.” Kyle Talmage, Portico Property Management

Tenants also told FOX21 that the apartment company also offered temporary solutions while the repairs are in progress:

• Bottled water dropped off to each apartment by noon tomorrow • Extra bottled water available in the office upon request • Goody bags with a gift card for dinner on us – available Friday(We will attempt to deliver in person – or you can stop by during office hours.) • Two convenience stations set up in vacant apartments on the property – reserve a 30-minute window for bath/shower. (We will arrange cleaning services in between.) • Complimentary reload of cards for laundry facility • Temporary relocation to one of our vacant apartments • Hotel reservation if preferred

FOX21 will continue to verify repairs are made.