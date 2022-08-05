Trinidad, Colo. — This week, We are Trinidad, which is home to the oldest community college in Colorado.

What makes Trinidad State College so unique is many of its educational programs are geared toward the city’s growth and emerging industries.

“I feel like Trinidad State College is one the best kept secrets in Colorado,” said Rhonda Epper, President of Trinidad State College.

Home of the Trojans, the historic 17 acre campus has views of the mountains, canyons, and rolling prairie.

“Our motto is ‘Students First’ and we really strive to live that every day,” said Epper.

Founded in 1925, Trinidad State also has a campus in downtown Alamosa.

“We have a long and rich history serving Southern Colorado at both our Trinidad campus and our Alamosa campus,” Epper said.

About 2,000 students across 8 counties attend the college each year, and they get quite a few students from New Mexico as well.

“We cost about half of what it costs for tuition and fees at a four-year institution and we are in a stunningly beautiful part of the state which I think is also somewhat undiscovered in Colorado,” said Epper.

With more than 50 academic programs and 20 of them transferrable to any four-year school in the state, future nurses, teachers, police officers, and paramedics are Trinidad State Trojans.

“We also have a host of career and technical education programs and some of our signature programs in that area are gunsmithing, line technicians, construction, welding, automotive,” Epper said.

On the Trinidad campus, the college is reviving its performing and visual arts programs in support of the growing creative industries in the city.

“We have a new theater tech program and we’ve built that program around the renovation of our Massari Theater,” said Epper.

Trojan territory offers the full college experience — campus living, 17 intercollegiate sports teams, and student life.

“Trinidad State is as committed as ever to helping students pursue whatever educational pathway they wish to pursue,” Epper said.