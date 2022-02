SALIDA, Colo. — As we continue our “We are Salida” week, FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson and Photojournalist Shawn Shanle, took a dive into the fishing industry.

Right now, Colorado Parks and Wildlife operates 19 hatcheries that breed, hatch, and stock around 90-million fish every year. One of those hatcheries is the Mt. Shavano Fish Hatchery in Salida, which is open 365 days a year, and also has a visitor center available for the public to visit.