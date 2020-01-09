‘We are better together’: Polis delivers State of the State Address

DENVER: In his State of the State Address to kickstart the 2020 legislative session, Democractic Governor Jared Polis reflected on the highlights of the year prior.

“We should be proud that 95% of the bills I signed into law last year were passed with Republican and Democratic votes,” he said, noting we should continue working to strengthen what he described as “cooperative spirit”.

One of those bills funded universal full-day kindergarten across the state after garnering unanimous support in the senate and a super majority in the House of Representatives.

The Governor made clear, he wasn’t stopping there for Colorado’s youngest citizens. In 2019, the budget funded 5,100 additional preschool slots, a number, he says, he plans to increase by several thousand.

Polis says it’s a worthwhile investment for the state.

“As with kindergarten, it’s not that parents don’t want preschool —It’s that they can’t afford it,” Polis said. “Every dollar invested in high-quality preschool produces a seven dollar return on investment due to higher earnings, lower special education needs, greater tax revenues, less dependency on public assistance, and lower crime rates.”

He says he hopes to have universal preschool up and running by the end of his term.

Polis has plans for higher education as well, dedicating more money from the state’s general fund and proposing a plan to tackle student loan debt.

He calls the program “Get On Your Feet”, it says it would provide debt relief to Coloradans who graduate from two or 4-year colleges on an income-based repayment program.

In one of his biggest moves from 2019, Polis created the “Office of Saving People Money on Healthcare” and signed bills to create a reinsurance program, among other things. On Thursday, Polis proposed adding $18 million to the reinsurance program in 2020. The state saw an average decrease of 20% in healthcare premiums.

He also spoke about providing public health insurance options.

“It’s simple market economics. When you have more choices as a consumer, insurance companies have to compete for your business, which means lower prices. We estimate that a public option will ultimately save Coloradans an additional 9-18% on their individual premiums,” Polis said.

In 2020, Polis says he hopes to sign a bill requiring transparency from drug makers and pharmecutical companies.

“Of course those special interests are going to fight legislation that will bring some sanity to the pricing. But we don’t represent the special interests —we represent the people. And the people are crying out for relief from high health care costs,” he said.

In 2019, a controversial bill proposing paid Family Medical Leave failed, and turned into a research committee. Polis was not discouraged by that, saying he hopes to fund that program in the state this year.

“I’m hopeful we can construct a unique Colorado solution that provides paid time off to many more Coloradans as soon as possible, without straining state resources or forcing taxpayers to bear the financial risk,” Polis said.

The Governor also pointed to the many recent and damaging wildfires in Colorado as a sign of the affects of climate change– as 13 of the state’s worst fires have occured since 2010 and the 20 worst since 2000.

Already, multiple bills have been introduced in the State House of Representatives relating to limiting wildfire risk and enhancing wildfire mitigation.

Governor Polis said on Thursday morning, Tri-State energy announced the elimination of its coal-burning power plants by 2030, a move he says will result in a 90% reduction in the utilities’ in-state greenhouse gas emissions.

He says it’s a change that works, noting the same process is already underway at the EVRAZ steel plant in Pueblo.

“The EVRAZ steel plant uses a lot of energy, and EVRAZ had to find a cheaper power source to stay competitive and stay in Pueblo. So, working with Xcel Energy, they are building the largest behind-the-meter solar project in American history to power the steel plant, creating hundreds of solar jobs, keeping thousands of steel manufacturing jobs in Pueblo, reducing costs, and literally saving our way of life —all at the same time,” Polis said.

Polis closed by tasking Coloradans with creating a legacy they can each by proud of, asking lawmakers to rise to the challenge.

“The state of our state is strong. It is forward-thinking. It is dynamic. It is bold. And it is courageous. Now let’s get to work and show the world what we can accomplish together,” he said.