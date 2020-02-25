“We acknowledge the grief and heartache”: Search for Gannon enters fourth week

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Four weeks ago, an 11-year-old boy went missing from his home in El Paso County. Since then hundreds of searchers, from a variety of agencies, have spent thousands of hours looking for any sign of him.

Gannon Stauch was reported as a runaway on January 27 by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch. She said he left their Fountain-area home sometime after 3 p.m., walked to a friend’s house, and never returned.

On January 30, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office upgraded the search for Gannon to a missing and endangered child case.

On Monday, after weeks of searching, the sheriff’s office offered a statement, which said in part:

“We cannot imagine the ongoing pain Gannon’s family must be feeling. To not know where your child is, is every parent’s worst nightmare. To not know what happened makes this situation more excruciating. We acknowledge the grief and heartache his family is experiencing. We appreciate the community’s support and continue to encourage you all to keep Gannon’s family in your thoughts and prayers. We continue to make progress in this investigation and are using every resource to find Gannon and bring him home.” El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The Stauch family has made two public pleas to help find their boy. Over the last two weeks, search efforts expanded to Douglas County, and the mobile crime unit has visited the Stauch home on multiple occasions. Investigators there could be seen carrying items out of the house, each one covered in brown paper.

No arrests or suspects have been named in this case.

Click here for more info on the search for Gannon Stauch.

To date, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says it has received 768 tips. Deputies say they are exploring all tips and following up on all viable leads.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who has factual information related to the disappearance of Gannon Stauch to call 719-520-6666 or email Tips@elpasoco.com.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said this is still a very active and fluid investigation, with the potential for search efforts to happen at any time.

This is an ongoing investigation, stick with FOX21 News for updates.