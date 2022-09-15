COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is expecting continued volatile natural gas prices this year and wants to prepare customers for high winter bills.

According to CSU, greater demand and limited supplies of natural gas around the world have increased the cost to generate electricity and heat homes and businesses. The causes for the increase in prices CSU says are “a slowdown in U.S. production, inflation, increased demand as a result of international conflicts, drought conditions, and lower than average natural gas storage.”

CSU says natural gas prices impact customers more in the winter as most customers use natural gas for heating. They suggest customers do the following to help manage heating costs:

Weatherstrip doors and windows to reduce the amount of air loss from your home.

Change your furnace filter every 30 days and schedule a qualified contractor to perform an annual check-up.

During winter, set your thermostat no higher than 68 degrees when home and 60 degrees when away or sleeping. CSU offers a $50 rebate for installing ENERGY STAR smart thermostats.

CSU says they buy natural gas at lower rates when demand isn’t as high to protect customers from market changes. CSU points to tools such as payment assistance through COPE and available in November assistance from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP).

Visit CSU.org for more information.