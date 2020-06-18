Water system closures for campgrounds at Pike and San Isabel National Forests

PUEBLO, Colo. – Four Forest Service ranger districts have closed 11 water systems in 12 campgrounds across the Pike and San Isabel National Forests Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands (PSICC), for repairs to the mechanical function of the systems.

The water systems are expected to remain closed in most cases for the rest of the 2020 camping season. In some campgrounds, water will be made available by other means. For those campgrounds unable to provide water resources, fees will be reduced until water becomes available. Forest visitors should consult the Forest Service Website or Recreation.gov to learn the status of the campgrounds and the current fees being charged.

“The safety of our forest visitors and staff is our highest priority,” said Diana M. Trujillo, PSICC forest and grasslands supervisor. “District Rangers and the concessionaire are working together to ensure forest visitors are able to enjoy all of the amenities that make our forest one of the most visited forests and grasslands in the nation. We hope to restore water service to our campgrounds for the 2021 season.”

The PSICC is working toward completing designs to fix the systems, which will be submitted to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment by October 24, 2020. The proposed designs must be evaluated and approved by CDPHE before system repairs can be made. The repairs will be inspected by CDPHE, and once certified, the systems can be returned to operational status.

In the interim, the Forest Service is working with the concessionaire to provide water to some of the impacted campgrounds. For the campgrounds that will remain without water, forest visitors should prepare to bring enough drinking water, such as bottled water, for the duration of their stay. Visitors should also bring enough non-potable water to serve their sanitary needs and to extinguish any fires, if fires are allowed in the area they plan to camp. To check for fire restrictions please visit our website.

For questions about water system closures please contact the district you will visit or Public Affairs Specialist Crystal Young at 719-553-1415 or email crystal.young2@usda.gov.