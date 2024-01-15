(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Crews with Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) are on the scene of a water main break in southeast Colorado Springs, on Monday morning, Jan. 15.

The water main break is at the intersection of North Chelton Road and Santa Rosa Street, near the Citadel Mall.

FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran drove by the scene on Monday just after 7:45 a.m. and saw cars getting stuck in the ice before being helped out of the intersection by officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Springs Utilities said it is unknown when repairs will be complete, but drivers should use alternate routes.