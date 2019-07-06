Water main break in Pueblo closes 4th Street, floods businesses

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are responding to a water main break in downtown Pueblo.

A water main break sent water flooding Fourth Street between Grand Avenue and Main Street Saturday afternoon. Fourth Street between Court & Grand is closed due to debris and damage to the road.

Police are telling everyone to avoid the area. They are not sure how much longer it will be closed but estimate that it could be through Monday.

City crews have to dig up the roadway, repair the pipe then resurface the road.

Xcel was also called to the scene because crews smelled gas.

Businesses along Fourth Street are now cleaning up from water damage after more than three inches of water came inside from the street.

There is no word yet on what caused the break.