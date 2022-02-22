Watch: Westminster home explosion caught on camera

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Westminster Fire Department says a home exploded early Tuesday morning. The explosion was captured on a Ring camera.

You can watch the video in the player above.

Blaine Leishman shared the video with FOX31 and Channel 2. A few seconds into the video, you can hear a loud boom and then a see debris flying across the screen. Then a few seconds later, smoke is spotted in the distance.

Here’s what we know so far about the explosion.

It happened at around 2:35 a.m. in the 7700 block of Knox Ct.

At least one home was destroyed, and others received heavy damage, WFD said.

Cars were also damaged during the explosion

No injuries were reported

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.