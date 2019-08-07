WATCH: video captures moments of deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Security footage from a home nearby, obtained by FOX21 News, shows part of the incident during which 19-year-old Devon Malik Bailey was injured in a CSPD officer-involved shooting. Bailey later died at a local hospital. The El Paso Coroner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

The security video did not capture the moments leading up to the shooting.

The shooting happened August 3, in the 2400 block of East Fountain Blvd., when officers were sent out on a report of a personal robbery.

The victim of that robbery identified Bailey and another person to police officers. Officers say when they made contact with both suspects, one reached for a gun, and at least one officer fired a shot.

Bailey’s death prompted protests against police by some community members Monday who rallied with posters and chanted messages such as, “No justice, no peace.” That protest eventually turned violent, resulted in the arrests of two men, and had to be broken up by riot police.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for this incident.