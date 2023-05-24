(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Western Museum of Mining & Industry (WMMI) is utilizing its vantage point of the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) to host an event for Coloradans to see the air show.

“The Western Museum of Mining is honored to be the Air Force Academy’s neighbor…and lucky too!” said WMMI.

Courtesy: Western Museum of Mining and Industry

On Thursday, June 1 the Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over USAFA during graduation and WMMI said it is the perfect place to watch the amazing aerial acrobatics of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The event is $5 per vehicle to benefit WMMI, visitors are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and sunscreen. Visitors can bring a picnic or purchase lunch from Little Bears Sloppy Joes Food Truck.