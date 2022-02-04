Watch the Olympic Games at Winter Fest at the Olympic & Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. –The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic museum is hosting a free celebration for the Beijing Winter Olympics, called Winter Fest. It starts Saturday, Feb. 5th, with interactive events and activates from 11am to 5pm. Find the full Winter Fest schedule here.

You can try out winter sports at the museum, like curling, and lace up your ice skates with U.S. Figure Skating staff on a synthetic rink. There will be viewings of the games, meet and greet with athletes, along with sports and cultural demonstrations.

Following the Downtown Winter Fest, the spirit and excitement continues throughout the Beijing Olympics, February 5 through March 13.

“There are two dozen athletes on the 2022 team that have lived or trained in Colorado Springs. Including 5 Fort Carson soldiers who are part of the world class athlete program,” said Mayor John Suthers.

“We are here for the community. We want you all to come out and share this with your friends and family. I get to be re-introduced to Vonetta Flowers. We were at the White House together after she won gold in 2002, and I was on one of the other teams. It’s a fantastic event to meet these individuals,” said John Register, two-time Paralympic athlete.

The event will come with two road closures. Starting Friday, Feb. 4 from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturday. Sierra Madre Street between Costilla and Cucharras streets. Vermijo Avenue between Sierra Madre and Sahwatch streets