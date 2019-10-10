WATCH: Pueblo Police recruits test agility

PUEBLO, Colo. — The first step in becoming a police officer is an agility test at the Pueblo Police Department and officers say, it’s also the hardest. The officers on the force say that’s the point.

“The biggest reason [the agility test] is first is that we set a baseline fitness level that they have to achieve to become a police officer,” said Sergeant Zachary Ballas.

Wednesday, PPD tested their new recruits with the agility test that runs up two flights of stairs, across eight obstacles and back down.

In the video above, watch FOX21 Brandon Thompson take the test alongside the recruits.

144 recruits were brought in part of the class and Ballas said only 15-18 will make the final cut.

“All of the obstacles that we have are based off what officers have to do in the street, the tasks that they have to perform,” Ballas said. “So, as we look at the hiring process to make sure that our potential candidates can do all those jobs, they have to get through this test.”

The agility test is followed by a written test and background checks before recruits make it to the police academy.