WATCH: Procession for slain Boulder Police Officer

BOULDER, Colo. — Law enforcement officers and community members will join together in Boulder on Wednesday afternoon to honor Officer Eric Talley. Talley and nine other people were killed in a mass shooting at the Table Mesa Drive King Soopers grocery store on Monday.
Talley, who was the first officer to arrive at the scene of the shooting, had been with the department since 2010. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold called his actions “heroic.”
One suspect has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder.
The procession, which will begin at the Boulder County Coroner’s Office and end at an area funeral home, starts at 3 p.m.
You can watch a livestream of the event on this page.