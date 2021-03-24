WATCH: Procession for slain Boulder Police Officer

BOULDER, Colo. — Law enforcement officers and community members will join together in Boulder on Wednesday afternoon to honor Officer Eric Talley. Talley and nine other people were killed in a mass shooting at the Table Mesa Drive King Soopers grocery store on Monday.

Talley, who was the first officer to arrive at the scene of the shooting, had been with the department since 2010. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold called his actions “heroic.”

One suspect has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder.

All are invited to join us as we line up with vehicles & on foot this afternoon to show our support for fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley as his body is transported from the coroner’s office to the funeral home in Aurora 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VTAjOh9Mns — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 24, 2021

The procession, which will begin at the Boulder County Coroner’s Office and end at an area funeral home, starts at 3 p.m.

Jai Bergstein tells me he would do ride alongs with @boulderpolice and had met Officer Eric Talley a couple of times. He is holding the thin blue line American Flag for the procession. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/ywzTsAl4RT — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) March 24, 2021

You can watch a livestream of the event on this page.