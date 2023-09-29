FOX21 News will live stream the press conference at 1:30 p.m. in this article and the press conference can be viewed in the video player above.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Department of Corrections will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 after a Colorado State Parole officer succumbed to their injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs, in which the suspect has since been taken into custody.

“My heart is broken for the family of the officer, the Division of Adult Parole, and the entire Department of Corrections family who are suffering and mourning the loss right now,” said Andre Stancil, Director of the Department of Corrections.

To donate to the fallen officer, the Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation has a page set up online to receive donations. Once on the page, scroll down to where it says ‘Designation’ and be sure to click ‘Designated.’ Under ‘Designated Officer Name’ simply type: Parole.

CSPD said at around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, two State Parole officers were injured in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North Spruce and West Bijou Streets, west of downtown Colorado Springs.

Both officers were taken to Memorial Hospital, and one later died of their injuries. The name of the officer has not yet been released. On Thursday night a procession of police, fire, and first responder vehicles accompanied the fallen officer from Memorial Hospital.

“With a heavy heart, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office joins all of Colorado in mourning the fallen Colorado Division of Adult Parole Officer’s tragic, senseless death. Our prayers are with the Officer’s family and with the second Officer who was injured during the incident, as well,” wrote the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Jeff Zide

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Dez Rowe

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the suspect of the hit-and-run, identified as 41-year-old Justin Kula has been found and placed into custody. The vehicle involved has also been recovered, according to CBI.

FOX21 News will be at the press conference and will provide a live stream when it begins. The live stream can be viewed in the video player above.