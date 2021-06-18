Police believe husband of 2019 missing Colorado Springs woman strangled her, hid her body

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) detectives believe the husband of a 2019 missing woman strangled her and buried her body. Police plan on holding a press conference to discuss the investigation about Jepsy Kallungi and the arrest of Dane Kallungi.

On April 4, 2019, CSPD initiated a missing person case report for 26-year-old Colorado Springs resident Jepsy Kallungi. Several unsuccessful attempts had been made by family and friends of Jepsy Kallungi in the days leading up to the report to make contact with her. The responding CSPD police officer conducted a preliminary investigation and initiated the missing person report. Through the investigation, it was discovered that the last contact anyone had with Jepsy was on March 20, 2019. Based on the preliminary investigation, a detective from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit was assigned to assist the investigation.

Dane Kallungi was arrested in New Mexico and charged with first-degree murder on June 17, 2021.

According to CSPD, detectives conducted numerous interviews and executed nearly three dozen search warrants since this investigation was initiated. Detectives have also recovered and processed numerous items of physical evidence.

Based on the testimonial and physical evidence that have been obtained throughout this extensive investigation, arrested 38-year-old Dane Oliver Kallungi, the husband of Jepsy Kallungi, on the charge of first-degree murder. The evidence supports that a domestic disturbance occurred where Dane Kallungi strangled Jepsy Kallungi and buried her body in an unknown location.

Dane Kallungi was arrested on Wednesday, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The investigation is still active and investigators are still attempting to locate the body of the victim.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477.