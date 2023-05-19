FOX21 News will live stream the service in the video player above, beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, May 19 the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is hosting the annual Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers Memorial Service for members from the law enforcement and military community to gather and pay respects to those who have given their lives in the line of duty.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday. The memorial is a private service for families of the fallen but the event will be live-streamed. You can watch the live stream in the video player above beginning at 10 a.m. and a recording will be saved in this article after it concludes.

“In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the calendar week in which May 15th falls, as National Police Week. This week pays special recognition for those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety of others,” wrote CSPD.