WATCH LIVE: Vice President Pence arrives in Colorado Springs for AFA graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS– Vice President Mike Pence is set to arrive at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs on Saturday ahead of the Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony.

VP Pence will be flying in on Air Force Two shortly after 10:00 a.m. and will be returning to Washington, D.C. after the event.

According to the Air Force Academy, VP Pence will be giving the commencement speech in-person at the Air Force Academy’s 2020 Graduation Ceremony, not via video as previously announced.

The ceremony is closed to the public and cadets will be following social distancing guidelines for the ceremony, marching eight feet apart and sitting eight feet apart during the event.

>>The ceremony is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. and can be streamed live here.