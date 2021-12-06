Watch live: Update on Miner’s Candle Fire near Idaho Springs

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update on the Miner’s Candle Wildfire at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Miner’s Candle Wildfire prompted evacuations on Sunday.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. You can watch it above on FOX31 NOW.

During the last update, the sheriff’s office said the fire burned around 20 acres and was 50% contained.

Evacuations orders were issued for people in the Miners Candle, Lamartine Road, Sunny Skies Trail, and Trail Creek Road areas.

