Watch live: Update on Miner’s Candle Fire near Idaho Springs

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update on the Miner’s Candle Wildfire at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Miner’s Candle Wildfire prompted evacuations on Sunday.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. You can watch it above on FOX31 NOW. 

During the last update, the sheriff’s office said the fire burned around 20 acres and was 50% contained. 

Evacuations orders were issued for people in the Miners Candle, Lamartine Road, Sunny Skies Trail, and Trail Creek Road areas. 

We will update this story when the news conference ends. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 