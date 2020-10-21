WATCH LIVE: U.S. Space Force’s first field command activation ceremony

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – The establishment of U.S. Space Force’s first field command, Space Operations Command, will be made official Wednesday, during an activation ceremony on Peterson AFB.

An audience at Peterson AFB waits for an activation ceremony to begin on Wednesday, October, 21, 2020.

You can watch the event, as it happens, on this page.

SpOC will be responsible for organizing, training, and equipping fielded space forces who will execute space warfighting operations for combatant commanders, coalition partners, the joint force, and the nation.

The previous SpOC, at Vandenberg AFB, will be re-designated as SpOC West and will retain its mission of executing space warfighting operations in support of combatant commanders, coalition partners, the joint force, and the nation as U.S. Space Command’s Combined Force Space Component Command.

Today @ussfspoc will unveil its first field command station. This week @SpaceForceDoD swore in its first 7 recruits. I was told they started basic training today in Texas and three are from Denver. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/pMcVeVZutG — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) October 21, 2020

This article will be updated.