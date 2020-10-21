WATCH LIVE: U.S. Space Force’s first field command activation ceremony

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – The establishment of U.S. Space Force’s first field command, Space Operations Command, will be made official Wednesday, during an activation ceremony on Peterson AFB.
You can watch the event, as it happens, on this page.
SpOC will be responsible for organizing, training, and equipping fielded space forces who will execute space warfighting operations for combatant commanders, coalition partners, the joint force, and the nation.
The previous SpOC, at Vandenberg AFB, will be re-designated as SpOC West and will retain its mission of executing space warfighting operations in support of combatant commanders, coalition partners, the joint force, and the nation as U.S. Space Command’s Combined Force Space Component Command.
