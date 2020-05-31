WATCH LIVE: Protests in Colorado Springs stretch into second day

COLORADO SPRINGS– For a second day, protesters are gathering in downtown Colorado Springs calling for justice in the case of George Floyd.

On Saturday, hundreds peacefully protested during the day, but as night fell, police say that protesters started committing crimes they had to step in and chemical agents were deployed.

On Sunday morning as of 2:00 a.m., 24 people were arrested according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s office. They were all transported to the jail, either booked into jail or served and released from the jail. Click here for Saturday’s coverage.

Warning: The following content may contain profanity.

Sunday May 31

10:20 a.m.

Around 200 people gathered at Bijou and Wahsatch holding signs in a peaceful protest.

10:30 am Sunday

Unfortunately, later in the evening, a small group of people chose to exploit a man’s death as an opportunity to damage tax payer property. CSPD responded again with calm and professionalism and dispersed the group with minimal damage to property. — Colorado Springs Mayor's Office (@MayorofCOS) May 31, 2020

The Colorado Springs Police Department is on priority dispatch status as a result of planned protests expected today. The public is advised to contact 911 for emergencies only at this time. Police say for non-life threatening matters, please wait to make a report until normal operations resume.

FOX21 will update this story throughout the day.