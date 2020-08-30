WATCH LIVE: Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is taking place in Colorado Springs without fans for the first time in history, due to the pandemic.

Also known as ‘The Race to the Clouds,’ the PPIHC is an invitational automobile hill climb in which 44 drivers will race to the top of Pikes Peak in 6 divisions.

(UPDATE: 9:00 a.m.) The climb was delayed Sunday morning due to icy roads.

WATCH LIVE:

According to the PPIHC website, it was founded in 1916 by Spencer Penrose (also the founder of The Broadmoor Hotel, Pikes Peak Highway and El Pomar Foundation), The Broadmoor PPIHC takes place on a 12.42 mile (19.99 km) public toll-road boasting 156 turns, while competitors climb 4,720 ft. (1,440 m.) from the 9,390 ft. (2,862 m.) Start Line at Mile 7 marker on the Pikes Peak Highway to the 14,115 ft. (4,300 m) Finish Line at the mountain’s summit.

As the drivers climb toward the summit, the thin air slows reflexes and saps competitor’s mental and muscle strength in addition to robbing internal combustion engines of up to 30% of the power they are capable of at the Start Line.

The race is self-sanctioned and is the most diverse one day motorsports event in the world.

Follow Twitter for updates here: