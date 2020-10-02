Watch Live: Colorado Senate Debate

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado’s United States Senate race with incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Cory Gardner and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper will meet for a debate Friday.

The debate is being hosted by the Pueblo Chieftain will start at 7 p.m. at Pueblo Community College’s Center for New Media studios. The Pueblo Chieftain stated that their Editor Steve Henson, will be serving as the moderator for the hourlong debate.

The two candidates will touch on a number of crucial topics impacting both the state and nation.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pueblo Chieftain stated there will be no audience for the event, but it will be live-streamed and televised on public access channels. It also will be recorded and repeated on the channels between Friday and the general election.

The livestream can be accessed by visiting https://livestream.com/accounts/13351569/events/9325609

“For more than 35 years, the Pueblo Chieftain has hosted hundreds of political debates, from school board and City Council to governor and Congress, both House of Representatives and the Senate,” Henson said.