Watch replay: Harrison High School Class of 2020 graduation ceremony

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to release the GOP's latest coronavirus aid package on Monday after the proposal, which is expected to include a second round of checks, hit roadblocks within the Republican party this last week.

Still at issue Saturday in the expected $1 trillion GOP aid plan remained how to handle expiring unemployment benefits for some 30 million Americans, the location of the Federal Bureau of Investigation building in downtown Washington, and other issues.