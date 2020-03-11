WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch makes first court appearance in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — The woman charged with the murder of her 11-year-old stepson will face an El Paso County judge for the first time Wednesday afternoon.

11-year-old Gannon Stauch was reported missing on January 27.

Letecia Stauch has been charged with:

– Murder in the First Degree (Child Under Twelve – Position of Trust)

– Child Abuse Resulting in Death

– Tampering with a Deceased Human Body

– Tampering with Physical Evidence

She is being held, without bond, in the Criminal Justice Center.

On January 27, Stauch called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and reported Gannon, her stepson, had left their home on Mandan Drive in Security and never returned. She said the boy had gone to visit a friend.

EPSO spearheaded search efforts for the boy as well as a parallel-running investigation into his disappearance.

Stauch was arrested on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and extradited back to Colorado Springs.

Gannon is presumed dead, however his body has not yet been found.

“We still want to to bring Gannon home so that he can have a proper burial,” said Michael Allen, with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. “We also want to hold the person that we are charging, Letecia Stauch, accountable for what she did in this case.”

Gannon’s biological parents, Al Stauch and Landen Hiott, have addressed the public on a few occasions, including through a video statement they released through the El Paso County Youtube channel.

“Gannon is still with us,” Hiott said at the press conference during which Stauch’s arrest was announced. “He’s the world’s hero.”

In court on Wednesday, FOX21 News learned about the large number of reports and search warrants in this case – more than 105 of them.

Judge Gregory Werner scheduled a status hearing on April 13 at 3 p.m.

This article will be updated.