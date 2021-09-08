WATCH LIVE: Crews are removing the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The removal of the country’s largest Confederate statue, and the last one standing on Richmond’s Monument Avenue, started earlier this morning. The Robert E. Lee Monument weighs more than 12 tons and will be lifted off its granite pedestal in full. It will then be disassembled for moving purposes.

The 40-foot pedestal will remain in place for now, with its final destination to be determined by a community-driven event to re-imagine Monument Avenue.

Sources told 8News the removal process is expected to be wrapped up by 10 or 11 a.m. We are livestreaming the removal of the statue on WRIC.com and our Facebook page. The public viewing area just east of the monument opens up at 8 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

8 A.M.

Crews have arrived at the Lee Monument and they are starting to strap the statue.

The Robert E. Lee statue weighs 12 tons. Crews will be removing the statue and cutting it in half for moving purposes. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher)

A worker heads up on the monument to prepare for its removal. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher)

Crew workers stand by for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: 8News reporter Tyler Thrasher)

7 A.M.

8News checked in with Richmond Police this morning and they said that as of now there are no security concerns. But, they aren’t taking any chances — fencing lines have been installed around Monument Avenue ahead of the event.

State, Capitol and Richmond Police are coordinating security and there are some street closures and parking restrictions that remain in effect until Saturday night.

Here’s a look at Monument Avenue ahead of the removal of the Lee statue.

Crowds starting to gather at the Robert E. Lee statue to watch its removal on Wednesday morning. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher)