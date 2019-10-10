WATCH: Gardner heated exchange on impeachment

DENVER (CNN) — During an event Thursday in downtown Denver Sen. Cory Gardner refused to say whether it is appropriate for a president to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political rival.

The Senator was repeatedly asked the question by journalists.

“You’ve called it a partisan circus but I haven’t heard you answer this question: Do you believe it’s appropriate for the President of the United States to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political rival – yes or no,” Sen. Gardner was asked.

“Look I think we’re going to have an investigation and say you’ve got a nonpartisan investigation,” Sen. Gardner answered. “It’s a nonpartisan investigation. It’s an answer that you get from a very serious investigation.”

“Would you be ok with it if it was a Democrat asking foreign governments were doing what he says–” another reporter asked.

“I mean it was a jump to a very partisan, very partisan serious use of a tool in the Constitution,” Sen. Gardner explained. “This is about an investigation taking place at the Senate Intelligence Committee. That’s where it should be. What we’ve seen from the House of Representatives and Nancy Pelosi is a very partisan sized effort. Why other, what are the reasons you have to cover four states every time you do a story on this? It about Colorado, it’s about California, it’s about North Carolina and Arizona. That’s what you’re saying over and over again in all these stories. So this is a very serious time, a very serious investigation. Let’s have that investigation.

Another reporter re-asked the question, “Is it okay for you to ask you know a rival (inaudible) is it okay?”

A different reporter said, “This is your balance during the week I hear from you. You’re a smart guy. You know the debate.”

“This is about the politics of the moment and that’s why they’re trying to do this now,” Sen. Gardner said. “Look the American people are gonna have a choice. And an election coming up. They’re going to see this very transparent, I hope, investigation. But right now what you’re seeing is Nancy Pelosi and the House of Representatives trying to drive a very partisan process and I’m not going to fall into that. Before we get all of the facts and we see the results of a serious non-partisan investigation.”