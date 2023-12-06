DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday, Sgt. Michael Moran of the Cortez Police Department was laid to rest.

Moran served as a Marine for nine years before he joined the Cortez Police Department in 2012. He became a K-9 handler in 2016 and was most proud of his canine partner Otto, who retired in 2020 and died in October.

He was shot and killed in the line of duty following a traffic stop in Cortez on Nov. 29.

He leaves behind two daughters, friends and family.

Gov. Jared Polis ordered all flags to be at half-staff on Wednesday from sunrise to sunset to honor the fallen sergeant on the day of his service.

Funeral and procession

According to the Cortez Police Department, a procession began at 8:20 a.m. and traveled east down Main Street.

Moran’s funeral was held at the Cortez Recreation Center at 10 a.m.

While the ceremony was closed to the public, FOX31 has a playback of the funeral in the player above.

Those wishing to leave notes of support for Moran’s family can drop them off at the Cortez Police Department where a patrol vehicle has been parked outside.

A fundraiser has also been set up for Moran’s family through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. Donations will go toward funeral expenses and support for the Moran family and the Cortez Police Department.

“Again, the words are hard to find but please accept a simple and wholehearted thank you for your kind words, reassuring smiles and warm wishes. We stand with you and continue to serve you all with integrity and honor,” said the Cortez Police Department.