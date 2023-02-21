(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs citizens will vote for a new Mayor on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. So, who are the candidates and where do they stand on issues important in our City?

FOX21 and the Winter Night Club are proud to host the 2023 Mayoral candidates for a moderated forum at The Broadmoor on Monday, Feb. 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Broadmoor West.

Tickets to the event are $145, which includes a gourmet dinner by The Broadmoor. Tickets can be purchased, here.

FOX21 Evening Anchor Scott Kilbury will be the moderator, and FOX21 will live stream the forum in the video player above.